Oil erased gains with prices struggling to keep up momentum after topping US$70 a barrel in London as investors assess an uneven global demand recovery.

Futures in London dipped after earlier rising as much as 1.1 per cent on Tuesday, while U.S. benchmark crude also weakened. Brent futures reached the highest since March 8 earlier in the session, though the global benchmark crude hasn’t closed above US$70 since May 2019.

While a travel rebound in the U.S. and reopenings in Europe boost optimism around strengthening demand in parts of the world, concerns linger around the worsening Covid-19 crisis in India. The South Asian country’s gasoline exports soared 85 per cent in the first half of May from the same period last month, according to Vortexa.

Oil extended losses following reports of progress being made in an effort to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

“Increased production out of Iran is already being priced in the market,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. “But there is still headline risk associated with the nuclear talks.”

“We’ve had a pretty robust rally, but the question continues to be if we’re going to see some slowdown because of continued issues in India,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “The market’s going to need something fundamental happen for prices to break out” to the upside “and at this point we’re not getting it.”

Prices

Brent for July settlement lost US$1.68 to US$67.78 a barrel at 12:21 p.m. in New York

West Texas Intermediate for June delivery fell US$1.68 to US$64.59 a barrel

Still, oil is joining other commodities in a blistering rally this year, which is seeing crude prices up more than 35 per cent, as raw materials emerge as a hedge against inflation. Much of Wall Street is calling for higher prices, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. talking up the prospects of US$80 a barrel crude. At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are boosting supply to meet rebounding demand.

Meanwhile, shippers on the largest U.S. fuel pipeline say they can’t access the pipeline’s communications system, preventing them from making nominations or submitting changes to their batches of fuel. The Colonial Pipeline has been working to restart since being hacked over a week ago, from which a spate of panic-buying while the pipeline was down had spawned shortages at hundreds of gas stations in a dozen states across the East Coast.

In the U.S., oil inventories are expected to have risen last week, according to a Bloomberg survey. If confirmed by U.S. government data on Wednesday, that would be the first weekly increase in three weeks. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reports its storage tally later Tuesday ahead of the Energy Information Administration’s figures.

Other oil-market news:

The world has a choice -- stop developing new oil, gas and coal fields today or face a dangerous rise in global temperatures, according to the International Energy Agency.

Nigeria is encouraging Royal Dutch Shell Plc to keep its onshore oil and gas business in the country instead of divesting it, as the company seeks to focus more on cleaner energy and offshore production.

The shale industry, much maligned by investors for excessive spending without returns to show for it, has managed to resist a 22 per cent run-up in oil prices during the first three months of this year, holding output almost flat.

Beyond the downturn in headline crude prices, the market’s underlying structure also weakened on Tuesday. The closely watched spreads between the nearest two December contracts softened their backwardation, which is a bullish structure that indicates expectations for an improving supply and demand dynamic.

