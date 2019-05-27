(Bloomberg) -- Crude oil advanced as possible supply disruptions from Iran and Libya help offset concerns that the U.S.-China trade war will be prolonged.

Futures in New York climbed 0.8% from Friday. There was no settlement on Monday because of a holiday. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition has foiled 35 terror attacks carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and a key official claimed that the kingdom has evidence of Iranian involvement. Supplies disruptions continued from Venezuela to Libya while Russia is yet to fully resume clean oil shipments after contamination choked flows.

