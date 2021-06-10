Oil gained amid higher-than-forecast U.S. inflation data while the crude market’s firming structure signaled supply tightness.

Futures in New York rose as much as 1 per cent after reversing an earlier loss on Thursday. U.S. consumer prices grew by more than expected, which may help fuel inflows into commodities from investors trying to hedge against inflation. At the same time, the European Central Bank said underlying price pressures remain subdued, while it lifted economic growth forecasts for Europe.

“Prices are modestly higher this morning following another big CPI print in the U.S.,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. “This data are likely to reinforce widespread inflation fears and add more fuel to the commodity rally as investors continue to pour into the alternative asset class.”

In a sign of wider market strength, nearby futures contracts were outpacing the gains in subsequent months. The prompt timespread for Brent reached its strongest level since late April on Thursday, rising above 50 cents a barrel. That structure indicates tight supply in the Atlantic Basin region.

Despite day-to-day price fluctuations this week, the oil market continues to grind steadily higher amid recovering consumption -- though strength in the western world is partly offset by weakness in some Asian countries. OPEC sees the rebound in global oil demand gathering steam in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, even as the group and its allies gradually return back output to meet rising consumption, the coalition’s real spare capacity buffer is just three quarters of its official tally, according to some estimates.

“The market seems convinced that both Brent and WTI deserve to be traded above US$70 under the current demand trajectory and maintaining these levels shows that patience prevails against last week’s gasoline inventories upset,” said Louise Dickson, an analyst at Rystad Energy.

Traders are also monitoring developments in international talks to revive the Iranian nuclear deal, which are yet to reach a resolution. The European Union and the U.S. said they’re deeply concerned about Iran’s failure to clarify the source of nuclear material found at several undeclared facilities, casting a shadow on efforts to finalize an agreement.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for July delivery gained 41 cents at US$70.37 a barrel at 10:12 a.m. in New York

Brent for August settlement rose 43 cents to US$72.65 a barrel

While headline prices remain driven by the recovery in consumption, a longer-term debate continues to rage about the viability of oil investments. Group of Seven leaders are discussing plans to shift the balance of car-buying away from gasoline to greener vehicles by the end of the decade. That comes just a day after Shell said it would hasten its reduction in carbon emissions.

The shifting investment climate also raises the scrutiny levels on OPEC+ spare capacity. OPEC’s monthly report saw the oil demand recovery gaining strength in the second half of the year, though the wider coalition is seen by some market watchers as having less than 80 per cent of its nominal idle capacity.

Other market news: