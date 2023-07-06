(Bloomberg) -- Oman, a member of the OPEC+ cartel, said it’s unconcerned by oil’s drop of more than 10% this year as the global economy slows.

It’s “not a problem” for the Gulf sultanate if oil averages less than $80 a barrel, Said Al Mawali, the Gulf sultanate’s minister of transport, communications and information technology, said to Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts a fiscal surplus for Oman this year of 0.3% of gross domestic product. It estimates that Oman, which pumps around 1 million barrels a day, or 1% of global supply, needs crude prices to be just over $72 a barrel to balance its budget. Benchmark Brent oil has fallen 11% since the end of 2022, but remains above that level at around $76.50.

Other members of OPEC+, including Saudi Arabia, Russia and Algeria, have announced supply cuts in recent months in a bid to prop up prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to a windfall for exporters last year, including Oman, with Brent averaging $100 a barrel.

Al Mawali said fiscal reforms have boosted Oman’s financial position, with about 25% of government debt “wiped out over the last three years.”

A railway system between Oman and neighboring United Arab Emirates is being accelerated and “within five years, we will have these rails rolling,” he said.

