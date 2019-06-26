(Bloomberg) -- Oil held close to five-week highs after a huge drop in U.S. crude inventories boosted the demand outlook ahead of a G-20 summit aiming to defuse global trade tensions.

Futures in New York eased 0.4% after surging 2.7% Wednesday to their highest closing level in over a month. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic stockpiles fell by 12.8 million barrels last week -- the biggest decline in American supplies since September 2016. The market is tightening as the U.S. enters the summer driving season, a period of typically high demand for gasoline. U.S. crude exports are also tracking at record high levels.

Investors are watching to see if President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping can find some common ground in their trade dispute at this week’s G-20 meeting in Japan, although Trump warned of potential for billions more in tariffs if there’s no progress.

