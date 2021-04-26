Oil fell as India’s worsening COVID-19 crisis weighed on the near-term outlook for demand ahead of a key OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Futures in New York slid 2 per cent to below US$61 a barrel. Signs of strain on India’s refiners are starting to emerge, with Indian Oil Corp. looking to sell gasoline into the spot market, a potential indication of weak domestic demand. IOC has also not yet issued an expected tender to purchase West African crude. Meanwhile, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. has cut processing rates.

The risk in India comes despite China and the U.S. recovering strongly from the pandemic, as well as some positive signs emerging from Europe. It could pose a problem for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which have agreed to start adding more supply from May.

“The latest surge of COVID-19 infections in India prompted a swift return of pandemic-related demand fears,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock. “Optimism of a sustained recovery in fuel demand has hit a snag.”

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for June fell 2 per cent to US$60.90 a barrel at 8:34 a.m. New York time

Brent for June settlement also dropped 2 per cent to trade at US$64.80

Oil’s robust start to 2021 faltered in mid-March as some regions started to see a virus resurgence, although prices are still up almost 30 per cent this year. Ahead of OPEC+’s April 28 meeting, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said Monday that the group sees “positive signals” in the global economy, but that there are factors in the oil market that require ongoing vigilance.

That chimes with market data examined by Morgan Stanley analysts Martijn Rats and Amy Sergeant, who said the figures point to an uneven recovery, with demand improving but not yet racing ahead.

While the Brent market’s structure has been looking strong of late, there were signs of weakness Monday. The difference between the June and July contracts narrowed sharply in early London trading. Similarly, the backwardation in the next two months -- which indicates tight supplies -- eased.

Other oil-market news:

Libya’s state oil company lifted force majeure on an eastern port after it was allocated more than US$220 million to resolve technical problems that have threatened a revival of the country’s energy industry.

Russia is poised to export the most of its flagship Urals crude in more than a year from its three main western ports as OPEC+ constraints on the country’s output gradually ease.

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom will ban new hydraulic fracturing permits in the coming years as the state pushes to eliminate net greenhouse-gas emissions by 2045.

--With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Elizabeth Low.