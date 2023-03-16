Oil Bulls Beset on All Sides From Bank Chaos to Russia

Today’s Take: Oil Bulls Cornered

If the party spirit in global oil markets was already starting to flag this month, yesterday’s debacle may have killed it.

Brent crude futures crashed to a 15-month low on Wednesday, sucked down in the slipstream of a banking-sector crisis that carries eerie echoes of the 2008 meltdown.

Prices have steadied today, but it’s all a far cry from the convivial mood that ushered in 2023.

Back then, China’s grand reopening after years of anti-Covid lockdowns was inspiring predictions of a demand resurgence and price rally. Leading industry voices from trading house Trafigura Group to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecast a return to $100 a barrel.

Buzzing industry get-togethers from London to Houston advertised that the oil trade, having survived both the pandemic and the corporate ESG agenda, was back with a vengeance.

But in recent weeks, expectations for a boom have grown more sober.

First, China’s modest new targets for economic growth and a more hawkish tone on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve soured the mood.

Meanwhile, Russian supplies proved stubbornly resistant against international sanctions, helping to tip global markets into a deeper surplus, with inventories at an 18-month high.

Then came this week’s banking fiasco, which at its nadir dragged Brent crude almost to the threshold of $70 a barrel.

There are reasons to believe that — provided the financial turmoil doesn’t mutate into something more nasty — the selloff may be limited. Brent has steadied after this week’s rout, which was compounded by banks that had sold downside price protection scrambling to cover themselves — a vicious feedback loop known as delta hedging.

The market’s underlying fundamentals have also received a fresh bill of health from the International Energy Agency in Paris, which predicts that world fuel demand will close out the year “with a bang.”

Saudi Arabia and fellow producers in the OPEC+ coalition appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach, but if the slump persists they always have the option to shore up the market with a new round of output cutbacks.

Nonetheless, crude’s path back to $100 — which had already grown more arduous — has, with this latest crisis, run into a major roadblock.

--Grant Smith, Bloomberg News

Chart of the Day

A surge in Chinese wind generation helped suppress coal burning in the past two months, a result of capacity additions and gusty weather. Wind-power production in January and February jumped 30% from a year earlier, which, along with rising solar, allowed fossil-fuel plant operators to curtail output. Yet thermal power — the vast majority of which comes from coal — still made up 72% of total generation in the winter months.

