(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains in Asia following the biggest drop in American crude stockpiles this year and as the Federal Reserve reaffirmed that it would do whatever it takes to shore up the U.S. economy in the face of the pandemic.

Futures in New York traded near $41 a barrel after rising 0.6% on Wednesday. U.S. inventories fell by 10.6 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a gain, Energy Information Administration data showed. The optimism was tempered, however, by growing gluts of gasoline and distillates, suggesting demand is still weak during the summer driving season.

While the Fed’s commitment to keep interest rates near zero buoyed financial markets, Chair Jerome Powell said the path forward for the economy was “extraordinarily uncertain” and would depend on keeping the virus in check. Covid-19 continues to surge in the U.S. - with California, Texas and Florida reporting record daily deaths -- and is also staging a comeback in Asia.

Oil is on track to post its third straight monthly advance, but gains have been slowing and August looks set to be more challenging with the virus still running rampant and OPEC+ poised to start bringing back supply. Saudi Arabia is expected to cut its official prices to Asian customers for the first time in four months, according to a Bloomberg survey, amid faltering demand.

“It’s a period of very low volatility when people are very unsure about what’s going to happen next,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. That’s why crude is trading in such a tight range and “it’s hard to see any deviation from the current environment right now,” he said.

The futures curve is another indication of potential weakness. Brent crude’s three-month timespread has been more than $1 a barrel in contango -- where near-dated contracts are cheaper than later-dated ones -- for five sessions. The market structure indicates there’s still some concern about over-supply.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 654,000 barrels in the week through July 24, according to the EIA, compared with analyst expectations for a drop of 2 million barrels. Distillates inventories grew by 503,000 barrels, while crude imports fell by 795,000 barrels a day.

The world’s largest independent oil storage company, Royal Vopak NV, said its tanks are filling and almost all space is booked. While not necessarily a repeat of the scramble for storage that pushed prices below zero earlier in the year, it’s a reminder of the level of uncertainty that persists in the oil market.

