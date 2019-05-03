(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities advanced, with key indexes set to reverse losses this week, as crude continued its decline for a third day, easing a strain on the trade account and currency of a nation that imports nearly 80 percent of its oil needs.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.3 percent to 39,081.07 as of 9:51 a.m. in Mumbai, headed for a marginal gain in the holiday-shortened three-day trading week. The NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.2 percent to 11,746.45.

Falling oil prices spell some relief for investors, already gripped with uncertainty around the outcome of the national election that’s ongoing through most of this month. They are also closely watching the quality of companies’ earnings reports for the first three months of 2019 as the benchmark stock index trades less than 0.5 percent below its record high set on April 16.

Strategist View

“Other than elections, the major factors that will affect the Indian stocks are the rainfall, recovery in car and bike sales, oil prices and the trend of quarterly earnings,” said Viral Berawala, chief investment officer at Essel Finance Asset Management Ltd.

This equities rally can continue if there is a clear majority government after the elections, he said.

The Numbers

Sixteen of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rallied, led by a gauge of telecom stocks.

Twenty-four of the 31 Sensex members and 33 of the 50 Nifty companies advanced.

Tata Motors Ltd.’s 2.3 percent gain was the steepest among Nifty members, halting a seven-day decline of more than 12 percent.

Net incomes at 11 of the 15 Nifty companies that have reported earnings so far have either topped or met the analyst estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Consumer-goods behemoth Hindustan Unilever Ltd. will report its fourth-quarter earnings later today.

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

A $42 Billion Slump Makes Auto Stocks the Worst Sector in India

L&T Finance Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse; PT 110 Rupees

To contact the reporter on this story: Ameya Karve in Mumbai at akarve@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie, Tim Smith

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.