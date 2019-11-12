(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump later Tuesday that may reveal details about progress in trade talks with China.

Futures gained as much as 1.1% in New York. Trump is scheduled to address the New York Economic Club at noon local time and analysts will be focused on any remarks about the pace of negotiations and prospects for halting tariffs.

The trade war between the world’s two largest economies is casting a pall over the the global growth that underpins energy demand. Morgan Stanley and PVM Oil Associates Ltd. warned that crude prices will slump next year unless OPEC and allied oil producers deepen output cuts.

“Oil is up this morning due to positive sentiment regarding the trade talks,” said Josh Graves, senior market strategist at RJ O’Brien & Associates in Chicago. “There hasn’t been any tweets from President Trump or other people that suggest these talks are getting derailed at all so a lot of this is remaining positive.”

Morgan Stanley said the international crude benchmark may tumble by almost 30% to $45 a barrel if the so-called OPEC+ alliance doesn’t make steeper supply cuts. Citigroup Inc. and BNP Paribas SA predicted a slide to the low $50s.

“The oil market is in a holding pattern -- it cannot make up its mind which way to go in future,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM in London. “All OPEC can do is decrease their output next year if they are serious about reducing stocks. Anything else would send out the wrong message.”

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery added 44 cents to $57.30 a barrel at 10:18 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent for January delivery rose 39 cents to $62.57 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, and traded at a $5.22 premium to WTI for the same month.

The OPEC+ group will meet in Vienna on Dec. 5 and 6 amid questions over whether the biggest producers will be pushing for more output reductions. Saudi Arabia appears to have little appetite for further sacrifices, while others in the alliance -- particularly Iraq and Nigeria -- haven’t delivered on their current commitments. Russia has also signaled it’s not keen on additional cuts.

