Oil climbed in a volatile summer session as investors continue to weigh the potential hit to demand from an economic slowdown against tight supplies.

West Texas Intermediate futures were up 1.5 per cent to just above US$90 a barrel among broader market strength. Investors have backed away from commodities in recent months as slowing growth fuels concern that energy usage will drop, including for gasoline. That helped sink the US oil benchmark by almost 10 per cent last week.

Uncertainty around Iranian supply also added to volatility in oil markets. A draft text to revive the 2015 nuclear deal has been tabled by the European Union, and the US and Iran have to now decide whether to accept it, a European official with knowledge of the negotiations said on Monday.

“Crude prices rose as risk appetite returned on Wall Street and after dollar strength eased,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Energy traders digested Goldman’s case for higher oil prices and Chinese trade data that suggest their economy remains fragile,” he added.

Data released over the weekend showed China’s imports of crude rose in July from the lowest in four years as travel and transportation activity improved after Covid-19 curbs eased. Still, the country’s year-to-date total remains about 4 per cent lower.

One of the market’s most bullish voices, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., cut its near-term price forecasts. The bank previously expected US$140 for Brent in the third quarter, but now sees US$110. It said it remains bullish, however, as stockpiles continue to decline and prices haven’t yet reached a level at which demand is being destroyed.

Oil is “down, but not out,” Goldman analysts, including Damien Courvalin, said in an Aug. 7 note. “We continue to expect that the oil market will remain in unsustainable deficits at current prices.”

Crude has had a roller-coaster ride in 2022, soaring in the opening months of the year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, then sinking from June as global slowdown concerns gathered pace. Elevated inflation has prompted central banks, including the Federal Reserve, to raise interest rates, with investors wagering that more hikes remain in store this half.

“The long- to medium-term bullish views remain intact, but near term there is limited risk appetite to put the trade on” amid negative data points around US demand statistics and supply concerns with Iran, said Rebecca Babin a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management.

Prices:

WTI for September delivery rose 1.5 per cent to US$90.37 a barrel at 12:24 p.m. in New York.

Brent for October settlement was up 1.5 per cent at US$96.38 a barrel.

The selloff in crude since June has been accompanied by a sustained retreat in gasoline prices, a bright spot for US President Joe Biden as his administration seeks to tackle inflation. Average nationwide retail gasoline prices in the US have dropped for 55 straight days to slightly more than US$4 a gallon, according to auto club AAA. They peaked at a record above US$5 in June.

With oil prices just above a six-month low, investors are in line for a deluge of market commentary this week. The US Energy Information Administration is set to issue its short-term outlook Tuesday, followed by monthly snapshots from producer group OPEC and the International Energy Agency Thursday.