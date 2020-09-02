(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced to trade near $43 a barrel in New York on signs U.S. crude stockpiles extended declines for a sixth week, easing a glut.

The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories dropped by 6.36 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. That would be the longest run of declines this year if confirmed by government data on Wednesday. Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing expanded last month at the fastest pace since 2018, signaling a recovery in demand.

Technical indicators are also pointing to bullish signs, with the 50-day moving average for West Texas Intermediate oil rising above the 200-day marker for the first time in more than six months, forming a so-called “golden cross.”

Oil rose for a fourth month in August but has struggled to make a convincing push above $43 a barrel as major economies continue efforts to contain the outbreak. Demand may also take a hit over September and October as Chinese imports ease with state-issued quotas for independent refiners dwindling following an crude buying spree earlier this year.

“There is not a lot of meat on the bone right now to drive the market convincingly higher above $45,” said Stephen Innes chief market strategist at AxiCorp. There’s still a high level of uncertainty over the pandemic, he said.

Sentiment toward oil remains weak and there’s the possibility of a relapse in oil prices in the near term, but consumption is expected to recover at a faster pace than production leading to a further tightening of the global supply-demand balance, according to Fitch Solutions.

See also: OPEC Supply Boost Tempered by Quota Cheats’ Extra Cuts

U.S. gasoline stockpiles declined by 5.76 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories fell by 1.42 million barrels, according to the API. The Energy Information Administration is expected to report nationwide crude stockpiles slid by 2 million barrels, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Meanwhile, Schlumberger has become the biggest oil-service industry player yet to abandon hydraulic fracturing work in North America, a sign that activity in the U.S. shale patch may never revisit previous highs. The provider of drilling and oil-production equipment agreed to sell its U.S. and Canadian fracking business to smaller rival Liberty Oilfield Services In

