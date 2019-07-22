Oil clung to gains as concerns surrounding Iran’s seizure of a British oil tanker continue to simmer.

Futures in New York added 1.1 per cent after earlier erasing gains of as much as 2.2 per cent. While the U.K. demanded the immediate release of the Stena Impero, taken by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, British Defense Minister Tobias Ellwood said he wanted to de-escalate the situation.

“It seems to be a situation where neither side is trying to force a military solution to these tensions,” said Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA. “So in situations like this, news of the conflict leads the market to rally strongly and then pull back.”

The U.S. benchmark crude rose Friday after the tanker seizure highlighted the risk of flows through the world’s most critical crude choke-point. Nonetheless, prices fell 7.6 per cent last week, the sharpest pullback since May, amid concerns that a slowing global economy will weigh on oil demand.

“Risks of demand are outweighing geopolitical tensions,” said Bart Melek, head of global commodity strategy at TD Securities. “Demand is still a large concern, especially with China’s decreased economic activity. We aren’t expecting any shortage of crude either.”

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 62 cents to US$56.25 a barrel at 12:19 p.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The more-active September WTI contract rose 32 cents to US$56.08 a barrel.

Brent for September settlement advanced 99 cents to US$63.46 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$7.14 for the same month.

On Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May led a meeting of the U.K.’s emergency committee to discuss the security of shipping in the Persian Gulf. While the U.K. government previously threatened Iran with “serious consequences” over the tanker seizure and advised British ships to avoid the area, ministers on Sunday sought to dial down the rhetoric.

Tensions have flared in the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks as Iran lashes out against U.S. sanctions that are crippling its oil exports and after the seizure of one of its tankers near Gibraltar. The Strait accounts for about a third of the world’s seaborne oil flows.

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing conflict, the IEA said it is closely monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz and its members’ emergency oil stocks are large enough to cover any supply disruptions for an extended period.

Other oil-market news:

- Gasoline futures slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1.8440 a gallon.

- Libya’s Sharara oilfield said to return to normal output level.

- Tankers are offloading millions of barrels of Iranian oil into storage tanks at Chinese ports, creating a hoard of crude sitting on the doorstep of the world’s biggest buyer.

- A small oil tanker that Iran accused of smuggling fuel was empty of any cargo when Iranian forces seized it at gunpoint in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month, according to the company that chartered the ship.

-With assistance from James Thornhill, Grant Smith and Sharon Cho.