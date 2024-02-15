(Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas companies operating off the Norwegian coast will spend an estimated 244 billion kroner ($23 billion) this year, 5% more than previously forecast.

Investments in hydrocarbon extraction and pipeline transport are now forecast to be 13% higher in 2024, compared to a final investment figure of 215 billion kroner for 2023, Statistics Norway said on Thursday. Spending in 2025 is forecast to be 205 billion kroner, the agency said.

The higher estimate for 2024 spending reflects greater investment in “fields on stream, field development and pipeline transportation,” the statistics office said. “Markedly higher” spending on field development contributed to a 22% increase in investment in 2023 compared with 2022.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.