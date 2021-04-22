Oil headed for a third daily decline as a resurgence of coronavirus in India outweighed signs of strengthening demand in other key economies.

West Texas Intermediate resumed its fall after briefly reversing losses in New York Thursday morning. In India, coronavirus cases have topped 300,000 a day, offsetting improving gasoline demand in the U.S. and fewest jobless claims since the pandemic began.

“It’s going to be hard for the market to rally,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “With India posting those kind of case numbers, it could be a drag on the market for a while.”

On the supply side, the OPEC+ coalition is set to start returning more barrels to the market next month. Traders are also watching for a potential relaxation of American sanctions on Iran, though the U.S. has talked down the prospect of an imminent deal. Meanwhile, a lack of funding has spurred some Libyan oil companies to slow production, adding to disruptions that have driven the country’s output below 1 million barrels a day for the first time in months.

“Oil markets are likely to be stuck in a holding pattern until next week’s OPEC+ supply decision is announced,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. It is likely for “more range-bound trade to take place until the market gets more clarity on both the supply and demand front as we approach the all-important summer driving season.”

WTI for June delivery fell 23 cents to US$61.12 a barrel at 10:06 a.m. in New York

Brent for June settlement slipped 25 cents to US$65.07 a barrel

Even as persistent COVID crises threaten demand, some countries are mapping out plans to open up. Among them, France will lift curbs on regional movement and reopen schools in the coming weeks, and Greece will ease most lockdown measures in May before welcoming back tourists.

Outside the U.S., the U.K. is also showing signs of a robust demand recovery taking place. U.K. government data shows average road fuel sales last Friday topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time since September.

