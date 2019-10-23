(Bloomberg) -- Oil took a breather after shrinking U.S. crude supplies fueled the biggest gain in futures since the Saudi attacks five weeks ago.

Futures fell 0.3% in early Asia trading, after rising 2.7% on Wednesday, the biggest increase since September 16. The Energy Information Administration reported that American crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels last week and gasoline stockpiles shrank more than forecast. Imports of foreign crude slumped to the lowest in more than two decades.

A Bloomberg survey of analysts predicted a 3 million-barrel draw from U.S. crude inventories. On a seasonal basis, American gasoline demand is at its highest since at least 1991, the EIA report indicated.

