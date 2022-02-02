Oil retreated as traders waited to see whether OPEC+ can deliver on its latest promised increase in supply, while stock markets fell.

West Texas Intermediate slid 1.4 per cent after nearing US$90 Wednesday, dragged down in part by softer risk sentiment in equities. While the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed midweek to a further lift in output, traders are doubtful that all members will be able to meet their quotas in full.

Crude is still heading for a seventh weekly gain, with banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seeing oil moving toward US$100 a barrel. The rally has been underpinned by rising demand, low stockpiles and interruptions to supply. High levels of backwardation in the futures curve continue to signal a tight market.

With oil and gas prices near multiyear highs, supermajor Shell Plc unveiled a bumper set of fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday that comfortably exceeded analysts’ estimates. At the same time, it kept a tight lid on capital spending.

Data from the U.S. on Wednesday showed nationwide crude inventories fell 1.05 million barrels last week. Oil’s decline after the numbers were released -- and OPEC+ decided on output -- “tells me the market is running out of steam and momentum,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. “If that’s the case, the elevated backwardation should start to come down.”

Prices

WTI for March delivery fell 1.4 per cent to US$87.04 a barrel at 10:51 a.m. London time.

Brent for April settlement dropped 1.3 per cent to US$88.30.

Investors continue to track developments over Ukraine amid concerns that Russia may invade, even though Moscow has said it has no such plan. An attack carries the potential to upend energy flows, stoking prices. Oil historian Daniel Yergin said further escalation over Ukraine could send prices to US$100 a barrel.

There are tensions in the Middle East, too. The United Arab Emirates said three hostile drones that entered its airspace on Wednesday had been intercepted, days after it fended off a missile attack by fighters based in Yemen.

Related coverage: