(Bloomberg) -- Oil prices nudged lower after President Donald Trump warned that planned trade talks with China could be called off, heightening concerns the dispute will damage global growth.

Brent crude futures were down 0.2%, after gaining 2% on Friday. Trump’s threat to cancel talks scheduled for September came after the International Monetary Fund on Friday warned of downside risks to the Chinese economy if trade tensions continue to escalate. The market had rallied earlier on Friday on a report that Saudi Arabia was planning to limit output and exports in September.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Keith Gosman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.