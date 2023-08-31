(Bloomberg) -- Oil demand in the US topped pre-pandemic levels in May and June, according to the most recent data revisions from the US Energy Information Administration.

June consumption rose to 20.7 million barrels a day, a five-year seasonal high, driven by record summer consumption of natural gas liquids used in petrochemical processes. American drivers burned 9.28 million barrels a day of gasoline in June, slightly higher than previously thought, but still well below pre-pandemic levels.

The data released Thursday marks the fourth straight upward revision to US consumption in the latest sign that overall oil demand is healthier than previously expected. While revisions are routine, the EIA last summer came under fire from traders for underestimating gasoline demand. This year, weekly figures have suggested consumption would be weaker than is bearing out.

At the same time, some of the uptick in demand may be offset by upward revisions to US oil production, which rose to a pre-pandemic high in June. June output also ticked higher to 12.8 million barrels a day.

