Oil Demand Is Back at 2019 Levels and Set to Rise, Vitol CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Global oil demand has recovered to 2019 pre-pandemic levels and is poised to go even higher early next year, Russell Hardy, the chief executive officer of Vitol Group said.

Demand for oil will exceed 2019 levels by the first quarter of 2022, Hardy, the head of the world’s biggest independent oil trader said online at the Reuters Commodities Trading Conference, Tuesday.

Hardy said market supply and demand is “going to be reasonably tight” for the next 12 months and a price spike to $100 a barrel is “certainly a possibility.”

The Vitol CEO joins production major BP Plc in declaring that oil demand has recovered to levels not seen since before the pandemic.

He cautioned that jet fuel and U.S. gasoline demand are not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.