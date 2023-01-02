A stew of particular events would be needed to get oil back to triple-digits: Energy strategist

Oil declined as broader market sentiment soured, with traders moving away from risky assets such as equities and crude futures.

West Texas Intermediate fell as much as 3.7 per cent to trade near US$77 a barrel, swinging in a US$4 range. Oil fell as equity market losses accelerated and a stronger dollar made commodities priced in the currency more expensive. China’s economic data also weighed on oil as official data showed the economy ended the year in a major slump.

Crude eked out a small gain in 2022, a year that was marked by huge volatility. Prices surged in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, only to lose ground amid concerns about a global recession. In the new year, investors are watching for Russia’s reaction to energy sanctions and the fallout in China from its swift pivot away from COVID Zero. A question mark also remains over whether the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will cut supply again.

Prices:

WTI for February delivery fell US$2.26 to US$78.00 a barrel at 12:41 p.m. in New York.

Brent for March settlement dropped US$2.65 to US$83.26 a barrel.

Despite the day’s losses, there are some signs traders have grown more optimistic about the market’s upcoming direction. Last week, money managers boosted net-bullish bets on the Brent benchmark by the most since July 2021. Hedge fund trader Pierre Andurand has been among those forecasting a surge in oil demand if the world fully emerges from COVID restrictions.