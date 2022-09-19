Oil dipped as the dollar strengthened ahead of central-bank meetings this week that’s expected to lead to further monetary tightening.

West Texas Intermediate traded near US$85 a barrel after giving up an earlier gain of more than 1 per cent. The dollar is trading near a record, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive. A raft of central-bank decisions from the US to Europe and Asia are scheduled in a global assault on inflation.

Crude rallied earlier in the session after the reopening of Chengdu in China, the biggest city to shut since Shanghai’s bruising two-month lockdown earlier this year. Still, concerns over a global slowdown have sapped energy demand and put oil on track for its first quarterly decline in more than two years.

“The biggest cause of swings in oil prices comes from adjustments to demand expectations,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “An easing of lockdowns in China would definitely come through more forcefully. There is a certain element of pent-up demand, which would explain the initial knee-jerk reaction.”

High energy prices are threatening to pull Europe into a painful recession, with governments in the region taking steps to shore up energy supplies. Germany on Friday seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel.

Prices:

WTI for October delivery dipped 0.4 per cent to US$84.81 a barrel at 7:36 a.m. in London.

Brent for November settlement was steady at US$91.30 a barrel.

The gap between prompt Brent crude futures and the second month contract -- a measure of the market’s reading of near term supply and demand tightness -- remains in a bullish backwardation pattern. The spread was at US$1.38 a barrel, compared with US$1.07 a week ago.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said he needed guarantees that the US won’t walk away again from a nuclear deal as a condition for the Middle Eastern country entering into an accord. A deal would herald the return of Iranian crude to a parched oil market, though negotiators remain at loggerheads.

Meanwhile, loading and export operations at Iraq’s Basrah oil terminal returned to normal levels after technical and engineering teams finished dealing with an spill, state-run Basra Oil Co. said over the weekend. The incident on Thursday had forced a halt in exports from the facility.