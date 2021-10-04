(Bloomberg) -- Amplify Energy Corp. plunged as much as 51% after oil leaked over the weekend from one of its pipelines and washed up on beaches and wetlands in Southern California.

Amplify has sent a remotely operated vehicle to look for the source of the leak and has shut down all of its production and pipeline operations at its offshore Beta Field as a precautionary measure, it said Monday in a statement on its website.

Some 3,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline, which connects a platform that’s part of the Beta Field. The crude washed up along Huntington Beach, a popular spot for Southern California surfers and beach goers. The city said in a statement Sunday that the shoreline has been closed indefinitely.

Amplify’s shares traded at $2.86 at 9:44 a.m. in New York.

(Updates share price in last paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.