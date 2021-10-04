8h ago
Oil Driller Amplify Plunges 51% After Californian Spill
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Amplify Energy Corp. plunged as much as 51% after oil leaked over the weekend from one of its pipelines and washed up on beaches and wetlands in Southern California.
Amplify has sent a remotely operated vehicle to look for the source of the leak and has shut down all of its production and pipeline operations at its offshore Beta Field as a precautionary measure, it said Monday in a statement on its website.
Some 3,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline, which connects a platform that’s part of the Beta Field. The crude washed up along Huntington Beach, a popular spot for Southern California surfers and beach goers. The city said in a statement Sunday that the shoreline has been closed indefinitely.
Amplify’s shares traded at $2.86 at 9:44 a.m. in New York.
