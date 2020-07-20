Oil driller Denbury says statement on takeover deal was 'fraudulent'

U.S. investors awoke Monday to news of two oil industry takeovers. But the statement announcing one of those deals was fake, according to the company that was the purported target.

Less than an hour before Chevron Corp. said it was buying Noble Energy Inc., a release, apparently from Denbury Resources Inc., a much smaller Texan oil company, said it had received a takeover offer.

Denbury’s stock more than doubled in pre-market trading, only to pare those gains after CEO Chris Kendall told Bloomberg News the statement was “completely fraudulent.” The company said it reported the matter to the New York Stock Exchange. Accesswire, the press release service that posted the statement on the supposed buyout, later rescinded the announcement, and a spokesman told Bloomberg News that an investigation is ongoing.

Denbury shares were up 10 per cent at 25 cents US as of 10:50 a.m. on trading volume that jumped to a six-week high. The stock is down 82 per cent this year, slashing the company’s market capitalization to US$127 million.

The statement on the buyout came after Denbury elected to not make a US$3-million interest payment on senior notes last week, triggering a 30-day grace period, and Moody’s downgraded its credit rating earlier this month. The driller was struggling with a substantial debt load even before oil prices plunged to negative levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.