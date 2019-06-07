(Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude explorers reduced drilling to a 15-month low as oil dipped into bear-market territory.

Working American oil rigs fell by 11 this week to 789, according to data released Friday by oilfield-services provider Baker Hughes. More than half the decline happened in the Permian Basin, the biggest source of American crude.

Crude futures traded in New York fell into a bear market on June 5 as they dropped to levels not seen since mid January. The slump comes as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied suppliers prepare to discuss output controls in a matter of weeks.

“There has also been a significant change in market sentiment, in both equity and financial markets,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said in remarks delivered via video link at a New York conference hosted by RBC Capital Markets.

U.S. crude production rose by 100,000 barrels a day last week to a fresh record of 12.4 million, according to the Energy Information Administration.

