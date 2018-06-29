Oil Drillers Shrink U.S. Rig Fleet in Aftermath of OPEC Decision

(Bloomberg) -- Crude explorers cut back drilling in the U.S. oil patch after the world’s top exporters agreed to raise production.

U.S. working oil rigs fell by four this week to 858, according to data from Baker Hughes. It was the second straight weekly decline.

American producers are bracing up for an expansion in global oil supplies after members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers agreed to end their cap on output.

Crude output in the U.S. has been at a record 10.9 million barrels a day for two consecutive weeks, according to the Energy Information Administration.

