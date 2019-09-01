(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its slide after the Trump administration slapped about $110 billion in further tariffs on Chinese imports, marking a further escalation in the trade war and adding to global demand concerns.

Brent crude futures were down 0.9%, adding to Friday’s 2.1% drop. The global benchmark dropped 7.3% in August, its biggest monthly drop since May. The latest U.S. tariffs came as China got ready to start taxing U.S. oil from Sunday. U.S. President Donald Trump is keeping up the pressure on Beijing, but also said Sunday that the two sides were still negotiating.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Andrew Hobbs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.