Oil fell as markets bet on further monetary tightening ahead of central-bank meetings this week, heightening concerns of a slowdown in crude demand.

West Texas Intermediate fell about 1 per cent to trade near US$84 a barrel as the dollar nears record highs, making commodities priced in the currency more expensive. Traders are eyeing a week filled with global central-bank decisions as monetary policy makers try to tame inflation at the cost of economic growth. Concerns that a global slowdown will sap energy demand have put oil on track for its first quarterly decline in more than two years.

“The Fed’s expected interest rate decision this week is rocking the energy sector,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial. “Ideas that continued rate increases will slow world crude demand and keep upward pressure on the US Dollar are triggering long liquidation in crude.”

The potential for increased supplies has also added bearish headwinds. The UAE’s national oil company is accelerating its plan to produce 5 million barrels of crude a day by 2025. Additionally, refiners in China have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota, which could potentially unleash a flood of gasoline and diesel.

Earlier this month, crude prices dropped to the lowest since January with the U.S. dollar rallying to record highs as central banks prepared for more interest-rate hikes. Continued lockdowns in China are also stifling demand in one of the world’s biggest oil consumers.

Global demand for oil slumped in July, dropping by 1.1 million barrels a day in a period which usually sees oil usage creeping up, according to the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum. China’s crude imports and use of oil in refineries fell year-on-year, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative, to which the IEF contributes.

Prices:

WTI for October delivery dropped $1.73 to $83.38 a barrel at 9:45 a.m. in New York

Brent for November settlement fell $1.53 to $89.82 a barrel.

Despite prices easing in the short term, high energy costs are threatening to pull Europe into a painful recession, with governments in the region taking steps to shore up energy supplies. Germany on Friday seized the local unit of Russia’s Rosneft PJSC, as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said he needed guarantees that the U.S. won’t walk away again from a nuclear deal as a condition for the Middle Eastern country entering into an accord. A new agreement would lead to the return of Iranian crude to a tight oil market, though negotiators remain at loggerheads.