Oil fell as Israel's heightened push into the Gaza Strip had yet to evoke significant, military retaliation from Iran or its proxies, lessening concern that regional crude supplies may be interrupted.

Global benchmark Brent dropped below US$90 a barrel, after rising by almost 3 per cent on Friday as Israel stepped up operations, while West Texas Intermediate fell to trade near US$84. While Israel has sent troops and tanks into the northern Gaza Strip in retaliation to the Oct. 7 attack, it's taking a day-by-day approach.

“Friday's 'hedge your bets' rally was a repeat of recent behavior with traders worrying about a major weekend escalation,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. Hedge funds have cut net-long positions as “weakening fundamentals continue to weigh on the market,” he said.

Global oil markets have been transfixed by the conflict in Gaza given its potential to spread far beyond the enclave and Israel, endangering flows. The Middle East accounts for a third of global crude supplies, and there are fears that an escalation of the war could lead to attacks on oil tankers, threats to maritime chokepoints, and a reduction in exports from Tehran.

Before crude futures began trading on Monday in Asia, both Tehran and Washington had warned that the conflict could still spread. Iran said the war may “force everyone to take action.” The US, meanwhile, saw an “elevated risk” of spillover, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Iran is the main backer of Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union. Tehran also supports Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, which has forces positioned along Israel's northern border and has the potential to open up a second front in the conflict.

Away from the Middle East, there have been mixed signs about the state of the physical market. In the U.S., stockpiles of oil held at the key storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, remain near the lowest level since 2014, but an unprecedented glut of gasoline has built up along the Gulf Coast.

Some market metrics point to less tight conditions. WTI's prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — was 74 cents a barrel in backwardation. That's still a bullish pattern, but it's still near the lows seen last week, and less than before the conflict erupted.

In addition, a Bloomberg survey showed Saudi Arabia may refrain from increasing its flagship oil price for Asian customers in December for the first time in six months as refinery margins weaken across the region.

