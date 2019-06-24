(Bloomberg) -- Oil was pegged back after last week’s surging run after the U.S. stepped back from a military confrontation with Iran and investors began switching their focus to this week’s G-20 summit and the prospect of extended production cuts from OPEC and its allies.

Futures in New York eased 0.2%, after rising 0.8% on Monday. The global benchmark Brent crude finished Monday down 0.5%. Days after abruptly aborting a strike on Iran, President Donald Trump in a tweet asked “why are we protecting“ the Strait of Hormuz, the critical Persian Gulf waterway. Yet he also imposed new sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and eight military commanders.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak declined to say whether his nation supported an extension of production cuts with OPEC that many investors see as crucial to stabilizing crude markets. A decision would have to wait until after this week’s G-20 summit of major world economies, he told reporters in St. Petersburg.

