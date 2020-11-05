(Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped in Asian trading -- after jumping the most in a month on Wednesday -- as expectations for a big dollop of U.S. fiscal stimulus receded following a closer-than-expected and still undecided election.

Futures in New York fell below $39 a barrel after rising 4% Wednesday. Joe Biden seemed to be on the brink of a narrow victory, although counting was still going in several states. It looked less likely that Democrats would win the Senate, however, making it difficult for them to deliver on a promised $2 trillion spending package to revive the virus-battered economy. Recounts and legal challenges could also lead to a prolonged period of uncertainty.

A nearly 8-million-barrel drop in U.S crude inventories added to the bullish momentum on Wednesday. The Energy Information Administration data suggests stockpiles are rebalancing, although gasoline inventories expanded. Increasing signs that OPEC+ will delay a planned increase in production from January amid faltering global demand have spurred a rebound in oil prices this week.

“Oil prices are under a bit of pressure, given that a politically divided U.S. makes it a more difficult job supporting the economy at a very fragile time,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific. “Potential legal challenges and the quest for recounts could mean this process lingers on and on, and as it does the demand outlook remains dim.”

The resurgence of Covid-19 in the U.S. and Europe and the potential for more lockdown measures doesn’t bode well for energy demand over the next few months. However, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said this week the alliance is preparing to “accelerate” the oil recovery at its next meeting on Nov. 30-Dec 1, suggesting it won’t tolerate significantly lower prices.

The U.S. election is a mixed bag for crude. The lack of a Blue Wave means expectations for more fiscal stimulus are being being dialed back. A Democrat administration may be able to improve relations with Iran, potentially leading to a sharp jump in supply, which would weigh on prices. However, a Biden presidency hamstrung by a Republican Senate probably won’t be able to enact an aggressive green agenda, which could support oil over the longer term.

If the current U.S. election trends hold and there’s a divided government, Biden may have to scale back plans to remove subsidies for oil and gas producers, Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. However, Biden should be able to move forward with plans to re-enter the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which could lead to the return of 1 million barrels a day to the market by the second half of next year, she said.

Brent’s forward curve is signaling that concern over a potential supply glut has eased in the past week. The global crude benchmark’s prompt timespread was 38 cents a barrel in contango -- where prompt prices are cheaper than later-dated ones -- compared with 52 cents a week earlier.

“When there is a final election result, the clarity may provide some support to equities and indirectly to the oil market,” said Victor Shum, vice president of energy consulting at IHS Markit. “Current oil prices are high enough for U.S. frackers to return production. That, along with a plateau in demand over the next few quarters, may put pressure on OPEC+ to cut output further.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.