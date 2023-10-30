(Bloomberg) -- Oil swung in a range around its level from before the Israel-Hamas war amid signs the conflict will remain contained and demand may be softening.

West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% to near $83 a barrel after tumbling 3.8% on Monday. Prices have mostly erased the gains that followed the Oct. 7 attack on Israel as fuel flows have remained intact amid the country’s ground invasion of Gaza.

While the war hasn’t yet escalated into a wider regional conflict, the market continues to monitor the situation as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a cease-fire on the enclave. Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s military is on high alert after clashes with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Crude is wrapping up a turbulent month where the war and mixed indicators on demand roiled prices. Both WTI and Brent are on course to cap their first monthly declines since May as concerns of a global economic slowdown return to the fore.

Data from Asia highlighted the risks as manufacturing in China fell back into contraction, while BP Plc said fuel retail margins are challenging because gasoline and diesel markets are oversupplied.

A narrowing in WTI’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — suggests that near-term conditions are becoming less tight. The widely watched differential has narrowed back to 56 cents a barrel in backwardation, down from about $2 a barrel at the end of September.

Terminal users can click here for more on the Israel-Hamas War.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.