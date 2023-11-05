(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher in Asia after Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed they will stick with oil supply curbs of more than 1 million barrels a day through year-end.

Global benchmark Brent crude traded near $85 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose toward $81. The announcement by the OPEC+ heavyweights on Sunday comes after the vanished Israel-Hamas war premium and concerns that global demand is weakening helped push oil down more than 6% last week.

A move back into contraction for manufacturing in China and a build in US stockpiles drove growing pessimism over the demand outlook. Even a falling dollar, which makes oil cheaper for most buyers, wasn’t enough to arrest the downward slide.

In the Middle East, Israeli troops have entirely encircled Gaza City, effectively cutting off the northern part of the strip from the south. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled stop in Baghdad, with the goal of preventing the war from spreading.

