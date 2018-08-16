(Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as signs of the U.S. and China resuming talks on a trade conflict countered a surprise gain in American crude inventories.

Futures in London climbed 0.5 percent after China signaled a willingness to avert a full-blown trade war, with plans to send a delegation to America for trade talks in late August. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures were down earlier, with the latter tumbling 3 percent on Wednesday after U.S. government data showed crude inventories rose by the most since 2017, confounding analysts who had expected a decline.

The escalating U.S.-China tensions have weighed on oil on fears a tit-for-tat tariff war between the world’s two biggest economies will imperil global economic growth and sap consumption. The consequences of the tensions have reverberated through the physical market too, with China said to delay making purchases of American crude. Prices have also been struggling to rise above $70 a barrel as a rout in Turkey spreads fears of contagion across financial markets.

“Instead of escalating the trade war, China says it will put talks on the table,” Takayuki Nogami, chief economist at Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp., said by phone from Tokyo. “That may stem any damage to economic growth, and limit its impact on oil demand.”

Prices Rebound

Brent for October settlement climbed as much as 0.8 percent to $71.29 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange and traded at $71.09 at 11:48 a.m. in Tokyo. Prices dropped $1.70 to $70.76 on Wednesday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $6.61 premium to WTI for the same month.

WTI for September delivery traded at $65.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 4 cents. The contract declined $2.03 to $65.01 on Wednesday. Total volume traded was 6 percent above the 100-day average.

Futures for December delivery dropped 1.8 percent to 500.7 yuan a barrel on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange. The contract dropped 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

China will dispatch Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen to the U.S. in late August, the first official exchange since earlier negotiations broke down. The two nations had appeared to have reached a deal in May, but Trump backed away from the agreement a few days later. Since those talks ended, the U.S. and China have been locked in a trade standoff as they slapped tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s goods.

While optimism grows that U.S.-China tensions could de-escalate as they return to the negotiation table, the unexpected gain in American crude inventories continued to weigh on prices. Nationwide stockpiles rose by 6.81 million barrels last week, while those at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma expanded for the first time since May. Both were forecast to fall in an analyst survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Other oil-market news:

The U.S. and Turkey remained locked in a stalemate that has jolted global markets, as the White House said new tariffs on Turkish goods would remain.

