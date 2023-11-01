Oil advanced after slumping in the first two days of the week, as a still-contained Israel-Hamas war caused attention to shift to global demand.

U.S. crude futures rose toward US$82 a barrel. Israeli forces continued moving gradually into the Gaza Strip, with the army reporting its first casualties since the start of the land assault.

Technical markers flashed fresh weakness on Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate closing below its 100-day moving average for the first time since July.

Away from the war, there are mixed views on global demand. U.S. consumption hit the highest level in four years in August, a sharp revision higher from weekly numbers at the time. But manufacturing in China, the world's biggest oil importer, fell back into contraction in October, while BP Plc said global gasoline and diesel markets are oversupplied.

“Crude oil has stabilized following Tuesday's additional slump, which fully deflated the war premium as the focus turned to growth concerns and seasonal demand weakness,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.

Prices:

Brent for January settlement gained 0.9 per cent to US$85.81 a barrel at 9:40 a.m. in London.

WTI for December delivery advanced 1 per cent to US$81.82 a barrel.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 1.35 million barrels last week, according to a person familiar with the data. There was also a modest build at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub. AlphaBBL also reported an expansion of inventories at Cushing.