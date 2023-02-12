(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as Russia’s plan to curb supply in retaliation for western sanctions was offset by concerns about slowing global growth.

West Texas Intermediate fell toward $79 a barrel after soaring by more than 8% last week. Although Moscow will reduce supply by half a million barrels from March as curbs on flows tighten, investors remain wary that the Federal Reserve needs to keep pushing interest rates higher to tame inflation. The Fed’s drive has weighed on appetite for risk assets including commodities.

The White House said Russia’s plan to slash oil output showed the extent to which President Vladimir Putin is willing to use resources like energy as a weapon. Despite the planned reduction, Moscow’s partners in the OPEC+ coalition signaled that they won’t boost production to fill in for the cutback.

Oil has had a bumpy start to 2023 as investors contend with the continued fallout for the energy market from the war in Ukraine, as well as the potential impact from China’s reopening after Covid Zero curbs were dropped. In addition, there have been a host of minor supply disruptions in Europe.

