(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower in early Asian trading after a rally that saw it hit $70 a barrel for the first time since October 2018 faltered.

Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after closing down 0.6% on Monday. While prices have eased, there’s confidence in the demand outlook as vaccination rates accelerate and mobility expands in key regions. BP Plc sees a strong recovery, and traffic in a number of European cities was as busy as in 2019 for the first time since the pandemic.

Crude’s advance from the worst of the virus has stalled a handful of times this year, but prices have managed to return to an upward track as overall global demand keeps improving. The Covid-19 comeback in Asia and parts of Latin America is a reminder that the rebound will be bumpy, however.

Brent remains in a bullish market structure. The prompt timespread for the global benchmark oil was 38 cents a barrel in backwardation -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- on Monday. That compares with 40 cents on Friday.

The market is also watching for any progress between Iran and world powers to revive a nuclear deal, which will likely see the removal of U.S. sanctions and increased Iranian crude flows. Discussions are entering a decisive phase, according to the agency monitoring Tehran’s atomic sites.

