(Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped in Asia as the spread of a new Covid-19 variant and lockdowns raised concerns about the near-term demand recovery.

Futures in New York fell 0.2% after the biggest loss in almost a week on Thursday. The coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has reached the U.S. just as the the European Union is set to tighten the rules on the export of vaccines. Stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the outbreak have hit travel and crimped consumption of fuels from China to Los Angeles.

India’s demand for diesel, the country’s most-used fuel, is also struggling to shake off the crippling affects of the pandemic. The slow crawl back to pre-virus levels is expected to weigh on the world’s third-biggest oil importer.

Oil has struggled to hold above $53 a barrel after rallying since the end of October following a series of vaccine breakthroughs and a pledge by Saudi Arabia to deepen output cuts. A resurgent virus and recurring lockdowns from Asia to Europe are capping further gains price.

Prompt timespreads for the U.S. benchmark crude and global Brent are in a bullish backwardation structure and firming -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- indicating shrinking supplies.

