(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged toward $47 a barrel ahead of the rollout of the first vaccine in the U.S., raising optimism of a sustained rebound in fuel demand.

Futures added 0.3% in New York after slipping 0.5% on Friday. First deliveries of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine will be made Monday after the drug gained emergency authorization last week, with President Trump and other officials being offered the shot as part of a plan to ensure continuity of government.

The market will also be looking for progress on new stimulus in the U.S., with a bipartisan group of lawmakers poised to unveil a $908 billion pandemic relief bill on Monday, although there’s no guarantee it will pass Congress.

Oil has gained about 30% since the end of October on vaccine breakthroughs, even though a resurgent coronavirus in parts of the U.S. and Europe raised concerns about near term energy demand. Iran, meanwhile, plans to almost double oil production in the next year in anticipation of a loosening of sanctions after Joe Biden becomes president.

While parts of Asia have rebounded strongly from the virus-led crash and there are signs global demand is picking up after a November trough, the outbreak is continuing to wreak havoc on consumption. Germany will enter a hard lockdown from Wednesday, which will last until at least Jan. 10.

