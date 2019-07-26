(Bloomberg) -- Oil is set for a weekly increase as U.S. crude stockpiles tighten and as lingering tensions surrounding Iran stoke concerns that energy flows from the Middle East may be disrupted.

Futures rose in New York on Friday and are up 1.1% for the week. American crude inventories have declined for the past six weeks, the longest run since January 2018. Iran on Wednesday tested a medium-range ballistic missile, according to a CNN report, as European governments seek to assemble a naval mission to provide safe passage for ships through the Persian Gulf after a British tanker was seized in the region by Iranian forces last week.

Oil is still down this month as fears about the demand outlook counter concern Middle East supplies could be curtailed. A gauge of American factory activity fell in July to the lowest in almost a decade, while the European Central Bank said it would consider options including rate cuts as President Mario Draghi warned the economy was looking “worse and worse.’’ The U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks next week after negotiations broke down in May.

“Progress in the protracted U.S.-China trade talks might help boost sentiment in oil markets,” said John Driscoll, chief strategist at JTD Energy Services Ltd. in Singapore. “The continued sluggishness of oil prices and their resistance to geopolitical pressures are baffling.”

West Texas Intermediate for September delivery rose 23 cents to $56.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as at 7.41 a.m. London time. The contract ended Thursday up 14 cents to close at $56.02 a barrel.

Brent for September settlement climbed 13 cents to $63.52 on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange after gaining 0.3% on Thursday. The contract is up 1.7% this week. The global benchmark traded at $7.27 premium to the WTI.

While U.S. crude stockpiles dropped by 10.8 million barrels last week, the large decline was mostly attributed to the short-term impact of tropical storm Barry, which halted output from some facilities in the Gulf of Mexico. Nationwide production slid the most since October 2017.

Iran test-fired a ballistic missile that traveled 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), escalating tensions after a series of attacks on tankers and drones. The Shabaab-3 missile didn’t pose a threat to shipping in the region, CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr tweeted, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

