Oil extended its climb above US$100 a barrel as the International Energy Agency trimmed its estimates of global crude demand but China offered an indication that it’s likely to use monetary policy to stimulate growth.

Crude extended gains Wednesday after a 6 per cent surge in the previous session. China’s cabinet said it would cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio in a further sign that the country’s central bank is likely to add monetary stimulus to boost the economy, according to state-run TV. The IEA cut its forecast for the world’s crude needs this year after Beijing reimposed lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19.

That came a day after Russia said peace talks with Ukraine are “at a dead end.” The world’s top independent oil trader -- Vitol Group -- intends to stop trading Russian-origin crude and products by the end of this year, the latest sign of traders slowly extricating themselves from handling Russian barrels.

Even before the war, the oil market was robust as the recovery in demand from COVID-19 helped to drain inventories. With the war in Europe rippling through global markets and fanning inflation, governments recently announced plans to tap strategic oil stockpiles.

“The market does look more balanced, but we have to remember that oil demand continues to grow this year,” given the recovery from COVID-19, Toril Bosoni, head of the IEA’s oil market division said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “With all the uncertainty on both the demand and the supply side, the SPR releases go some way to create comfort for the market.”

Prices

WTI for May rose 1.5 per cent to US$102.13 a barrel at 8:08 a.m. in New York.

Brent for June settlement was up 1. per cent to US$106.48.

For now, the market’s focus is squarely on developments in Russian production and Chinese demand. While there are no signs Russian exports are starting to crumble just yet, Indian refiners are among the few remaining buyers. However, they aren’t seeing the record discounts being offered in Europe.

Separately, the American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 7.76 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Gasoline inventories shrunk by 5.05 million barrels, the API said. The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release official data later Wednesday.