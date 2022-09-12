(Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed global demand concerns against the tailwind from a weaker dollar, ahead of a US inflation report that will shape Federal Reserve policy and appetite for risk.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded below $88 a barrel in a volatile session that followed a three-day rally of about 7% as the US currency fell. Morgan Stanley reduced its Brent price forecasts for this quarter and next, according to a note, following a similar move by UBS Group AG earlier this week.

Crude’s swings came amid a setback in efforts to revive an Iranian nuclear accord. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said it was “unlikely” the US and Iran would reach a new deal anytime soon, echoing comments from France, Germany and the UK and pushing back any future rise in Iranian oil shipments.

Crude hit the lowest level since January earlier this month as investors fretted about global consumption, including in top importer China, where authorities are pressing on with harsh anti-virus restrictions, and as the European Union readies power cut plans amid an energy crisis. Still, after hitting a record last week, the dollar has eased, making commodities cheaper for overseas buyers.

“We do not expect a sustained rally soon,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Martijn Rats said in the note. “A growth slowdown in all main economic blocks has pointed to weaker oil demand for some time, and this is also now visible in oil-specific data. China has been a particularly important contributor to this.”

The US inflation print due later Tuesday will detail price pressures in August, and economists expect a decline in the headline figure year-on-year, in part on cheaper gasoline. Nevertheless, traders still expect another large rate hike from the Fed next week, taking their cue from officials supporting that view.

“The drop in oil prices may have to do with repositioning ahead of the US CPI print,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “Even if inflation recedes, it remains far too elevated for the Fed to respond in a decisively less hawkish fashion.”

Widely watched time spreads have been volatile. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was at $1.09 a barrel in backwardation, compared with 86 cents last Tuesday and $1.47 two weeks ago.

Crude investors will get an important insight later Tuesday into the near-term market outlook when the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries releases its monthly analysis. The producer group and its allies including Russia announced a token supply cut at their meeting last week.

