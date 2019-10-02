Oil Extends Decline on Rising U.S. Stockpiles and Slowdown Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines as American crude inventories increased the most since May and concerns over a global economic slowdown re-emerged on disappointing U.S. data.

Futures in New York were down 0.2% after a 1.8% drop on Wednesday. U.S. crude stockpiles swelled by 3.1 million barrels last week, according to government data, higher than the gain of 2 million barrels expected in a Bloomberg survey. Investors remained wary of a slowdown as American private payrolls fell short of estimates.

