Oct 2, 2019
Oil Extends Decline on Rising U.S. Stockpiles and Slowdown Fears
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines as American crude inventories increased the most since May and concerns over a global economic slowdown re-emerged on disappointing U.S. data.
Futures in New York were down 0.2% after a 1.8% drop on Wednesday. U.S. crude stockpiles swelled by 3.1 million barrels last week, according to government data, higher than the gain of 2 million barrels expected in a Bloomberg survey. Investors remained wary of a slowdown as American private payrolls fell short of estimates.
To contact the reporter on this story: Sharon Cho in Singapore at ccho28@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Serene Cheong at scheong20@bloomberg.net, Carlos Caminada
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.