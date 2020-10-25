(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its slide as an increase in coronavirus cases around the world and dwindling prospects for a pre-election U.S. stimulus deal added to a gloomy demand outlook.

Futures in New York fell as much as 1%, after dropping 1.9% on Friday to post its first weekly loss in three. The U.S. reported record virus infections for a second day, while Spain and Italy both announced new crackdowns to curb an acceleration in cases. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House traded blame for the latest stall in negotiations on a new stimulus package as chances faded of a resolution before next week’s election.

U.S. crude ended last week on a bearish note after Libya lifted force majeure on its Ras Lanuf and Es Sider ports, and the state oil company said output would surpass 1 million barrels a day in four weeks. The north African nation’s push to almost double crude output is gaining momentum as rival sides prepare for a new round of talks aimed at ending a nearly decade-long conflict that has ravaged the OPEC member.

Six months on from crude’s era-defining price crash and Big Oil is suffering from whiplash. Prices may have stabilized around $40 a barrel as OPEC and its allies curbed supply, but as the coronavirus surges through Europe once again, the twin safety nets for majors in previous downturns -- refining and trading -- have come under severe pressure as consumers stay home.

Read: It’s Asia to the Rescue Again as Oil Demand Falters Elsewhere

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled openness to delaying an OPEC+ output hike planned for January to helped bolster prices, as the continued return of Libyan production complicates the group’s tapering strategy. Leaders from the producer bloc will meet at the end of next month to discuss a path forward.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.