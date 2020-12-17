(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains from the highest settlement in almost 10 months after American crude stockpiles declined more than expected and as U.S. lawmakers edged closer toward a new stimulus agreement.

Futures in New York rose above $48 a barrel on Thursday after adding 2.7% over the past three sessions. Crude inventories dropped by 3.14 million barrels last week, more than the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Gasoline stockpiles, however, gained for a fifth week, signaling weaker fuel demand.

Optimism around the U.S. spending package aided sentiment, with nearly $900 billion in virus-related measures expected. A weaker dollar, meanwhile, made commodities priced in the currency more attractive, and strong consumption of pandemic-resilient fuels increased crude demand in India.

Oil is up more than 30% since the end of October on optimism the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will lead to a sustained recovery in demand, but the market is still facing a number of near-term hurdles including more supply from OPEC+ next month. The International Energy Agency this week also warned that the crude glut left behind by the pandemic won’t clear until the end of 2021.

“The rally in risk assets owing to vaccine-related news still has some legs,” said Suvro Sarkar, an analyst at DBS Bank Ltd. “Supply discipline will still need to be maintained in 2021, despite vaccine deployment.”

The physical market, meanwhile, is seeing strength amid robust buying. India’s refineries are running at full tilt and Asian demand has driven the price of Russian, Middle Eastern and U.S. barrels higher. There are signs, however, of weakening consumption from some countries in the region including South Korea, as the coronavirus stages a comeback.

The mixed outlook has weakened the front end of Brent’s forward curve, which is now on the verge of a bearish contango structure. The prompt timespread was 3 cents a barrel in backwardation, where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later dated ones. That compares with 13 cents a week earlier.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles, meanwhile, expanded by 1.02 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday. Distillate inventories, a category that includes diesel, rose for a third week.

