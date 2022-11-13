(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced for a third session as investors weighed the outlook for Chinese demand as the market tightens heading into winter.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose toward $90 a barrel after surging almost 3% on Friday. China issued a rescue package for its struggling property market and has eased some Covid Zero restrictions, prompting optimism for a demand rebound from the world’s biggest crude importer.

An increase in Chinese crude consumption could lead to a further tightening of the market, which is facing European Union sanctions on Russian oil flows next month after the OPEC+ alliance initiated a round of supply cuts. Futures have rebounded this quarter after a sustained decline on slowdown concerns.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that it’s “very likely” EU sanctions will force Russia to offer some of its crude at a price set by the US and its allies, if Moscow wishes to prevent a shut-in of some supplies. Europe will impose the ban on seaborne oil imports on Dec. 5.

