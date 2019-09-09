(Bloomberg) -- Oil firmed to its highest in more than a month after Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister signaled his commitment to the continuation of production cuts ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Futures in New York rose 0.4%, after ending Monday’s session up 2.4%. Newly-appointed Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said there won’t be radical change in the policy of OPEC+. A committee made up of key members from the coalition will meet in Abu Dhabi this week to review progress of their deal to cut crude production. Meanwhile, investors are also focused on whether the U.S. and China will put an end to the trade war when officials meet in October.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Keith Gosman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.