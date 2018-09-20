(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded above $71 a barrel on concerns over market tightness after U.S. crude inventories fell for a fifth week at a time when American sanctions against Iran threaten to whittle global supplies.

Futures rose as much as 1 percent in New York, after settling on Wednesday at the highest level since July 10. Government data showed U.S. crude inventories fell to the lowest since February 2015 and stockpiles at the Cushing storage hub declined for a second week. The drop in the oil hoard has been spurred by the nation’s increased crude exports, which jumped last week to the highest level since July.

The specter of American sanctions on OPEC member Iran’s oil exports is haunting the market, boosting crude by more than 9 percent from the lows of August despite the escalating trade tension between the U.S. and China. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting details on output strategy from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies when they meet in Algiers later this week.

“The market’s focus is leaning toward the potential supply tightness caused by Iran’s losses as well as sliding inventories in the U.S.,” Will Yun, a commodities analyst at Hyundai Futures Corp., said by phone in Seoul. “The factors lifting oil are weighing more on prices at the moment, whereas the market’s becoming immune to the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.”

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery, which expires Thursday, gained as much as 69 cents to $71.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and was at $71.69 by 7:37 a.m. in London. Prices advanced $1.27 to $71.12 on Wednesday. Total volume traded was about 6 percent above the 100-day average. The more-active November contract added 0.7 percent.

Brent for November settlement traded at $79.72 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange, up 32 cents. Prices on Wednesday climbed 37 cents to $79.40. The global benchmark crude traded at an $8.46 premium to WTI for the same month.

Some other key oil-market figures, news and events:

In the U.S., nationwide stockpiles declined by 2.06 million to 394.1 million barrels last week, while those at the storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, slipped 1.25 million barrels to the lowest since early August, according to Energy Information Administration data released on Wednesday.

The EIA also reported that U.S. crude exports expanded for a second week to 2.37 million barrels a day last week.

A global recession, both $140 and $30 oil, the U.S. shale revolution, a market-share war, and output cuts. OPEC’s 60-year history has rarely confronted a more challenging period than the past decade.

Shanghai crude futures for December delivery were up 1.5 percent at 536.7 yuan a barrel, after gaining 1 percent on Wednesday.

