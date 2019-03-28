(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day after an unexpected jump in U.S. crude stockpiles unnerved a market already anxious about faltering global demand.

Futures in New York dropped as much as 0.6 percent after losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday. American oil inventories grew by 2.8 million barrels last week, government data released Wednesday showed, compared with analyst estimates for a 2.5 million barrel decline. In wider markets, Asian stocks fell as gains in developed-market bonds added to pessimism over the economic outlook.

Crude prices have risen more than 30 percent this quarter as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies embarked on a mission to curtail global output, while American sanctions on Iran and Venezuela have also been supportive. Demand is less certain, with U.S. and European indicators pointing to slowing economies and Washington and Beijing resuming high-level talks this week in a bid to defuse their trade war.

“Oil’s rally is stuttering on global growth uncertainties coupled with an unexpected surge in American stockpiles,” said Sungchil Will Yun, a commodities analyst at HI Investment & Futures Corp. in Seoul. “Investors are still holding onto hopes that progress in the trade talks will prolong the rally.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery dropped 28 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $59.13 on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 7:25 a.m. in London and was down as much as 35 cents earlier. It fell 53 cents on Wednesday.

Brent for May settlement fell 25 cents to $67.58 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract has risen about 26 percent so far this quarter. The global benchmark crude was at a premium of $8.45 to WTI.

Nationwide inventories in the U.S. rose for the first time in three weeks to about 442.3 million barrels in the period ended March 22, according to Energy Information Administration data. Stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma, an oil storage hub, increased by 541,000 barrels.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is headed for its first weekly loss in three weeks as yields on 10-year Treasuries extended declines to plumb a 15-month low Thursday. Recent data showing weakness in American housing and consumer sentiment fed into growth concerns that have helped stoke the bond rally.

