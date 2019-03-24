(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses on fresh signs that global growth may weaken further, overshadowing a drop in the amount of American rigs exploring for crude to the lowest level in almost a year.

Futures in New York fell as much as 1.2 percent, after losing 1.6 percent Friday. A closely watched gauge of Treasuries inverted for the first time since 2007, a signal a recession may be coming in the world’s largest economy. The number of U.S. rigs dropped for a fifth week, according to data released Friday by Baker Hughes, easing concern over surging U.S. production.

Crude has retreated after reaching a four-month high on Thursday as disappointing European economic data and a lack of resolution to the U.S.-China trade war damped sentiment. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies commitment to curb output and supply disruptions in Venezuela and Iran are stopping prices from falling further.

“The risk-off sentiment is pressuring commodity prices,” said Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. in Soul. “Investors are worried about the potential for a long-term recession, and that’s pushing down expectations for future demand.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery lost 58 cents to $58.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 10:33 a.m. in Singapore after falling as much as 71 cents earlier. Prices declined 94 cents on Friday, paring the weekly gain to 52 cents, or 0.9 percent.

Brent for May settlement dropped 61 cents to $66.42 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. It lost more than 2 percent over the previous two sessions. The global benchmark crude was at a premium of $7.98 to WTI.

--With assistance from James Thornhill.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sharon Cho in Singapore at ccho28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pratish Narayanan at pnarayanan9@bloomberg.net, Andrew Janes, Ovais Subhani

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.